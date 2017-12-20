There’s less then a week left until the holiday commences, and some people may be feeling stressed out about it.

The Christmas season has most of us thinking about others, but Northern Health wants to remind people their mental health should come first.

Physical Activities Lead Gloria Fox says exercises is usually one of the best ways to deal with stress.

“I think that if you have the correct clothing or equipment to keep yourself warm outside then it’s definitely not something that should stop people from getting out. However sometimes the weather is to much.”

Fox added if conditions become extreme you can always do home exercises.

According to the Canadian physical activity guidelines toddlers should spend 80 minutes per day being active, 60 minutes for youth, and 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity for adults.

Northern Healths Mental Wellness Lead, Stacie Weich says one of the biggest reason people get stressed this time of year is mainly due to our expectations of the holiday.

“Part of it is keeping up with the neighbours, community, and the pressure to buy the best gifts, and depending on who’s in your world and who’s doing what in their families in their homes it can make us compare.”

Weich says instead of looking at others try and determine how and what is important to you and your family.