BC and Canada saw some subtle differences during November’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) survey from Stats Canada.

The CPI in the province rose almost three percent, a full point higher than the national rate at two percent,

One of the major differences came in the food index according to Analyst, Brian Harrison.

“The national level accelerated 1.6% on the year up from 1.3% last month this is driven by meats and fresh vegetables increase one of the differences was BC is that there was declines in the fresh vegetables index.”

Gasoline was also a contentious issue.

“Gas prices at the national level went almost 20% and that is mainly due to high crude oil prices . The purchase of passenger vehicles also accelerated on a year-over-year basis following a two percent rise in October.”

Our provincial counterparts in Alberta also saw a 2.5% spike in the CPI, after a 1.3% gain in October.