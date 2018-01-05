Liberal Leadership candidate Andrew Wilkinson stopped by Smithers Friday as part of his northern campaign tour.

The former Advanced Education Minister spoke to a crowd at the Riverhouse Restaurant about Liberal party values.

“This is a riding that has voted for NDP for a long time. Part of our mission is to have a broad appeal across British Columbia while sticking to our values, which is to encourage the private sector through enterprise, making sure we are seeing opportunities materialize like major projects that will lead to employment, and also sticking to a balanced budget regime.”

Wilkinson is one of six candidates seeking the leadership role. He says his leadership experience sets him apart from the rest of the candidates.

“I have lived and worked across all over British Columbia. I have a real understanding of how BC works from top to bottom and that allows me to find out from people in communities exactly what the issues are that need to be addressed,” while adding, “I was both a Deputy Minister in economic development and in a professional civil service role. I am both a lawyer and a doctor; I have been a Minister in three different ministries.”

The party leadership vote is February 3.