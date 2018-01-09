BC Housing in partnership with the Town of Smithers held an Open House Monday for the community to learn about the proposed supportive housing project at Queen and Railway Avenue.

The project plan includes building 24 units of permanent modular housing to support at-risk individuals of homelessness on the vacant lot of 3896 Railway Avenue.

The partnership includes the Town of Smithers, BC Housing and The Smithers Community Service Association all working together.

The Town of Smithers owns the land and facilitates the development of it.

BC Housing would lease the land, construct the modular housing units and provide the operational funding.

The Smithers Community Social Association would operate the housing to provide support services including 24/7 staffing, a meal program and connection to a range of support services.

BC Housing Regional Director of Operations, Malacky Tohill says the evening’s presentation helped people understand the project better.

“They didn’t realize what it was until they saw the direct renderings until they heard what we were talking about, listen to what the program was really all about, and I was happy when I heard that it’s really their fears.”

He continued to say the presentation is aimed at alleviating some of the fears and misconceptions the public may have surrounded the project.

“‘What about more traffic going the back alleys; how many people are going by my place, or drinking down there; that’s about how does a community come together and work on those things, It’s about communication; it’s about bringing those things forward so that they are not left until they build up a bigger problem.”

Tonight’s Town Council meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed development.

The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 pm.