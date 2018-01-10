Mountain Eagle bookstore is for sale.

The Smithers downtown business has been part of the community for close to 30 years.

What started out as a 400 square foot space on Broadway Avenue has expanded into a 1400 square foot shop with a cafe and seating area.

Its current location on Third Avenue is its fifth home.

Owner Janet Walford says the business has always had a special place in the community.

“It’s a little community in and out of itself. What it does is draw people from all over the area to connect with one another in a healthy way, and that has always been the most important thing for me.”

Walford wants to retire this year and says its time for new energy to enter the space.

“I’d like to see someone who has a passion for books and really cares about the area to keep that welcome going. I’ve always said that there is always a place for people at Mountain Eagle, and I would hate to think that stopped happening inadvertently or otherwise.

The store has been up for sale since the fall.