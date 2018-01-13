Companies across Canada are more optimistic about 2018 than they were last year.

A poll done by Bank of Canada says business sentiment has almost bounced back to its summertime high.

Chamber of Commerce CEO of the Prince George Todd Corrigall says most companies are hoping for more growth this year.

“It’s early into the new year and I think they’re putting out positives numbers that are going to hep businesses gain a greater understanding of what the climate looks like heading into 2018.”

The survey showed companies are planning to boost investment and hire more workers.

Job creation in 2017 reached a high not seen since 2002.

This helped boost the unemployment rate to 5.7 per cent last month, the lowest in 40 years.