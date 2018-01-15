The dream of positive temperatures may become reality sooner than later.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan says this week will be white.

“We’ll see, probably, some flakes falling for Smithers throughout a good part of the week until Friday morning,” he says.

Environment Canada shows a high of zero today and minus-one on Wednesday and Thursday.

A storm system off-shore could force some precipitation into the mix as the week progresses.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some form of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, maybe a mix of rain and snow,” Castellan explains.

“But it’s not going to be terribly wet or the accumulation isn’t going to be terribly strong as is known for this time of year.”

Castellan warns about the changing conditions because it could make roads more dangerous.