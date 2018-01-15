One of the worst things a family can experience is losing their home to a fire, causing damage to many flammable materials and possessions.

The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs has recently endorsed the idea of home sprinkler systems as a mandatory requirement for national and provincial building codes.

This comes as a country-wide task force has released a report on building regulations.

Northern BC Fire Prevention Officer Marcel Profeit says residents neglect to have them, simply because they don’t want their house to flood.

“A sprinkler head is activated by the fire closest to it. The water controls that fire until the fire department can show up. It’s not like you see in the movies where one head goes and then every sprinkler head pops throughout the whole house.”

Profeit also says having these systems installed would be effective, and could put less stress on your wallet.

“If you’re a contractor, and you’re developing a subdivision or a community, it’s going to have a substantial cost, but if you’re an individual homeowner, I think it’s definitely something you would want to look into if you’re planning on building a home.”

He claims for newly built homes, it only adds a two percent cost to its construction.

However, nothing will be enforced unless a legislation is passed through the National and Provincial Building Codes.

An update is scheduled to take place in 2020.