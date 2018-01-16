BC’s economy today is a technology economy.

That’s according to the BC Tech Association (BCTA) as the provincial government has added 2,900 spaces in tech-related programs at post-secondary schools.

This year, $4.4 million will be funded towards those students, with an expected popularity increase to $42 million in the years to come.

.@melaniejmark: @bcndp is announcing 2,900 tech spaces at post-secondary institutions throughout BC; thousands of graduates by 2022 | #bced #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) January 16, 2018

Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark explains Premier John horgan made this expansion an important task to accomplish.

“I’m so proud that our government is getting to action, and that’s just the beginning. So I’m so glad bringing that investment into fruition, and this is really about people; this is about creating opportunities for homegrown talent.”

Mark says this funding will result in 1,000 more graduates in the next five years, ready to take on challenges within the sector.

.@melaniejmark: "We are a government that invests in the future of students & an economy leading to a brighter future & cleaner environment" | #bced #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) January 16, 2018

BCTA President and CEO Jill Tipping claims the province’s technology industry has over 106,000 employees, more than mining, oil, gas, and forestry combined.

“We’re investing in growth, investing in potential, and investing, most of all, in people. I want to emphasize the support, the hard work, and the collaboration to develop their ideas to take risks innovate and to learn.”

BC technology has more than 10,000 businesses, generating nearly $30 billion in revenue.