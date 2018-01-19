A train fell off the tracks in the New Hazelton area this morning.

The Village of Hazelton has confirmed the incident, but say it’s currently being handled by CN Railway.

In a statement, CN spokesperson Kate Fenske says 27 cars heading westbound on a coal train derailed around 8AM this morning.

She adds no one has been injured and no dangerous goods are involved.

Emergency response teams, as well as environmental groups, are on scene, but the cause of the incident is still unknown.

