BC Hydro is encouraging customers to recycle old electronics and small appliances.

In a release, the company states items that may have been upgraded over the holidays, like a laptop or TV, can contribute to a higher electricity bill.

For example, an old television being left plugged in for one year equates to about 119 loads of laundry, according to BC Hydro.

Older plugged in items can account for up to 10% of your home’s electricity use as a source of standby power.