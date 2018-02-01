Families of victims along with the Highway of Tears will have the chance to have their voices heard in Prince George.

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls are coming to the Prince George Civic and Conference Centre from February 5th to 7th.

The event is in collaboration with the Carrier Sekani Family Services.

Opening and closing ceremonies will be open to the public.

Any family members and survivors wanting to share their truth can contact Penny Kerrigan at 1-778-238-6876 or by email at p.kerrigan@mmiw-ffada.ca.