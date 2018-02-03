Three days of voting will come to an end this evening and we’ll find out who will be the new BC Liberal leader.

Around 60,000 people are eligible to vote on who will be replacing the old liberal leader and former premier Christy Clark.

“I’ve always been an Andrew Wilkinson right from the get go, I think he has got what it takes to be there,” says Liberal MLA Mike Morris. “But having said that, all the members, Michael Lee, Mike de Jong, Todd Stone, everyone who’s running is fully capable of doing the job.”

Going with his gut feeling, Morris Believes Wilkinson will pull through tonight.

“He’s been going fairly steady throughout the whole thing, and he’s got the majority of the currently serving MLA’s on board with him and all of us have a lot of supports within our own riding that support Andrew as well. I’m leaning in that direction and I look forward to serving under him.”

Wilkinson has some tough competition as two others who are running also served under Clark’s cabinet(Todd Stone, Mike de Jong), as well as two former mayors(Sam Sullivan, Dianne Watts), and a first time runner from Vancouver(Michael Lee).

Voting closes tonight at 5pm.