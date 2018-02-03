Residents within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) are being warned of a possible sudden snowfall this evening and tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada has posted a snowfall warning for the area for most of Northern BC, calling for 15 to 20 centimetres.

The snow will begin to fall in the BVLD from the North Coast and is expected to progress across Highway 16, through Smithers, and past Burns Lake, before reaching the North Central interior by Sunday afternoon.

The agency says greater amounts are also possible given the unpredictability of the Pacific frontal system.

More to come …