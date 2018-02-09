A large dumping of snow in the last 24 hours has benefited Hudson Bay Mountain in Smithers.

The resort saw 35 centimetres of fresh powder, thanks to the current weather system in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

In a release, 200 centimetres also sits at the base of the hill, allowing all 36 runs to remain open, and the visibility rating has improved to ‘excellent.’

However, some closures are still in effect for skiers, snowboarders, and outdoor enthusiasts, such as the tube park, and marginal areas for the ‘Trail to Town.’

The mountain’s bus services are limited to mornings until conditions improve.

For more information, you can click here.