Smithers Town Council will once again reconvene in its chambers tonight for another regular public meeting.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach and councillors will discuss a number of topics, including a possible 25% increase to the Town’s broadcasting taxation fee to the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

The service provides television feeds to local residents in Smithers, Houston, and Telkwa, with the proposed uptick to $62,500.

The fee’s current limit of $50,000 dates back to April of 1991.

Council is also scheduled to hear a presentation from the Bulkley Valley Youth Soccer Association (BVYSA) on a partnership renewal with the Town, as well as a verbal reading on updates to the Highway 16 Action Plan.

Tonight’s meeting takes place 6:30PM at Town Hall on Aldous Street.