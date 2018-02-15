In an interview this afternoon with MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com, Virginia O’Dine says her daughter will not be able to compete tonight (PT) in the women’s snowboard cross at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Meryeta O’Dine suffered a mild concussion and scraped up her face in a training run.

.@meryetaodine was suppose to compete in #PyeongChang2018 women’s snowboardcross with @CanadaSnowboard; mother Virginia says she’s holding her spirits up & will begin recovery quickly | #CityOfPG #Sports pic.twitter.com/CwsU83DLba — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) February 15, 2018

According to her Mom, speaking on the phone from South Korea, she won’t be medically cleared to participate.

“She knew that even if she was allowed to race, it would be pretty risky. Obviously she’s sad she doesn’t get this chance; we’re sad but not devastated for sure because her health is much more important.”

Things could’ve been a lot worse if Meryeta wasn’t wearing her protective helmet and goggles.

“She felt pretty good going in and she was hoping to be able to race,” adds Virginia.

“But the medical team just wasn’t happy with the results because a minor concussion is usually fine, but there’s a window of 48 hours. If you get another one, it could be very dangerous.”

O’Dine is the top Canadian and sixth overall in the World Cup standings.

She is the second Prince George athlete at the Olympics to be dealing with a health issue.

Megan Tandy gave up her spot today in the Women’s Biathlon 15-kilometre individual race due to a fever.

Tandy was replaced by teammate Sarah Beaudry, who is also from Prince George.

The 23-year-old Beaudry placed 29th out of 87 athletes and was the second of four Canadians.