A contract between Recycle BC and the Bulkley Valley Bottle Depot is being scrapped effective February 24th.

The 19th Avenue depot has been collecting curbside material, such as bottles, along with non-deposit material for those who don’t have their recycling picked up by the Town of Smithers or the Village of Telkwa.

When the contract is cancelled, BVBD will be without funding, leaving uncertainty for residents who don’t have pick-up.

when reaching out to BVBD board member Roderick Leighton he said at this time he couldn’t make a comment, but they are in the process looking at other options to keep the program running.