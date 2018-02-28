The Kyah Wiget Education Society (KWES) in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District has received a generous grant from the Canadian government.

Starting now until September 4th, 2020, more than $1.36 million will be going towards adult learning and training programs through the Fed’s Skills and Partnership Fund.

In a statement, the KWES says this will bring a stable and reliable program without distractions, which is key to educating at an older age.

Operating out of the society’s centre in Smithers, courses are set to include trades upgrading and certification, trades training, and university preparation.

Residents of indigenous heritage are being encouraged to sign up for classes.

