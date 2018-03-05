The former mayor of Burns Lake has been charged with numerous sex related offenses.

28-year-old Luke Strimbold has been charge with sexual assault and related offenses, and the RCMP investigating are looking for any potential victims or witnesses who haven’t come forward yet.

Allegations are going as far back as 2016 and police are hoping the public can provide assistance to further the investigation.

Strimbold was elected mayor of Burns Lake back in 2011, being named the youngest individual to do so at the age of 21.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the RCMP or crime stoppers.