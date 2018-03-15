Some parts of the Bulkley Valley might face a higher risk of flooding this spring thanks to the February snowstorms that covered the area.

The BC River Forecast Centre unveiled their latest forecast last week for the province.

“We don’t see too high off a snowpack for the Skeena-Nass as it’s 87 percent of normal but I think that lower number is being influenced by the northern parts of the basin and if we look at areas around Smithers, Houston and down that way is really bumped up with those storm events we see quite a bit higher snowpack.”

He believes they’ll get a more accurate sense of what the spring outlook will be in their following report next month.

“April is a pretty good benchmark for us for what the seasonal risk is and I think once we get to that seasonal survey we’ll be trying to highlight and pull out some of the issues that might not come up in the border basin index that we use as we go into the melt season.”

The above-seasonal temperatures is a good thing right now because it’s melting the lower-elevation snow.