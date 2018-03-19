School District 54 (SD54) will hold its monthly board meeting tomorrow night.

A number of student accomplishments will be acknowledged by Superintendent Cathy van der Mark and board trustees.

This includes Smithers Secondary’s snowboarding team for their championship win, their senior girls basketball team for finishing 14th at provincials, as well as the school’s drama club for their recent production of ‘Chicago.’

Field trip proposals are also on the table, such as an excursion to Edmonton for Smithers Secondary leadership students, and three days at Rock Nest Ranch for Telkwa Elementary students in grades six and seven.

Trustees will further discuss a recent meeting on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI), and where its committee stands moving forward.

SD54 will meet 7PM at the Smithers office on Montreal Street.

For the full agenda, you can click here.