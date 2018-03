The Houston Flyers defeated the Mission Stars, shutting them out by a score of 5-0 on Tuesday.

The host hockey club is now off to the gold medal match of the 2018 BC Midget Tier Four Hockey Championships at their home barn.

They’ll face the Chase Broncos in the final as they just edged the Vanderhoof Bears 6-5 in the second semi-final.

Both teams go for the banner at 1PM this afternoon at Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

Vanderhoof and Mission will square for the bronze medal.