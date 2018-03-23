The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District are digging out of its late-season snow dump from Thursday.

The area including Smithers saw around twelve centimetres of the white stuff.

Below seasonal temperatures hovering around the freezing mark with more wet rain and flurries are expected Saturday and Sunday.

“There are going to be some flurries going over to rain showers potentially for tomorrow, the temperatures will be just keeping above freezing as we’re looking at a high of plus two in Prince George and near Smithers a high of plus four with rain showers and flurries possible but not quite what we had been seeing.”

Despite the spring-like conditions the past couple weeks, Charbonneau states we’re still very much in the shoulder season.

“Normal temperatures for this time of year, the highs are around seven with the lows around minus four and even with normal conditions you can expect basically rain and snow with that possible profile.”

For the latest road conditions, check Drive BC.