The Witset First Nation is asking Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) for more than $87,000.

Tonight, the Indigenous group is hoping to receive municipal approval from Smithers Town Council for a support letter in helping them receive the grant as part of NDIT’s Strategic Initiative.

If approved, the ultimate goal of the grant is to increase tourism economy and provide jobs for local residents in the Widzin Kwah Canyon Development project plan.

Other grant and letter requests will be presented and up for approval at tonight’s regular public council meeting, including the Bulkley Valley Museum, asking for a support letter as it applies for a 2018 Community Gaming Grant.

The facility is hoping to enhance and expand its Exhibits and Historical Education Program in order to provide educational and memorable experiences for local classrooms and out-of-town visitors.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach and councillors will also discuss the removal of outstanding tax credits on abandoned and demolished mobile homes in RV parks and other areas.

According to the agenda, some have become health hazards to its surrounding environments and are no longer observed by BC Assessment, and if approved, the Town would be reimbursed.

Tonight’s council meeting will convene in the Town Hall chambers on Aldous Street, beginning at 6:30PM.

For more information and the full agenda, you can click here.