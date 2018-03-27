The British Columbia Health Ministry continues to push for faster access to medical care with its most recent announcement of 37,000 more magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams to be performed province-wide by the end of March 2019. Under the BC Surgical and Diagnostic Strategy, 2018-19 will see 225,000 MRI exams compared to the 188,000 in 2017-18.

According to the Ministry of Health, 50% of patients in BC wait more than 41 days, and 10% wait more than 199 days, to receive an MRI exam.

“Wait times are simply too long in B.C., in part due to volumes that are 35% to 40% less than other provinces. Increasing MRI exams by 37,000 exams in B.C. this year, with further increases planned for 2019-20, will reduce the uncertainty and pain caused by long waits. Our plan is to maximize resources and employ best practices in the public system to reduce wait times and improve care,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement.

“This is a bold step to dramatically increase the number of MRI exams being done in B.C., and this coming year alone, the increase will be close to 20%. We are delivering on our promise to restore services and find capacity in our public health-care system so that British Columbians don’t have to wait months and months for prescribed exams. We know that by rebuilding and expanding capacity in the public system, we will improve access to care and patient outcomes.”

The Northern Health Authority is expected to see the highest increase, moving up 70.3% from 7,632 exams to an estimated 13,000. Half of people within Northern Health get their exams in 56 days or less, the second longest wait in the province; while nine out of 10 people get theirs in 319 days or less.