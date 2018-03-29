BC’s Ministry of Environment has issued a dusty roads advisory for Burns Lake.

This is due to a high concentration level of coarse particulate matter scattered along commercial and industrial roads in the Village.

The matter is going up into the air as a result of the busyness of the roads.

Starting this morning, air quality meteorologists have calculated more than 91 micrograms per cubic metre (mg/c3) in the last 24 hours, which is 40 clicks above the normal range of 50 mg/c3.

Northern Health is asking residents to stay indoors for the time-being until the advisory is lifted, especially for small children, seniors, and those with diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

While Houston has not been issued an advisory, the District is just under the 50 mg/c3 and could rise within the next day.

