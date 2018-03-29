Photo Courtesy of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada

A helicopter crash near the Town of Smithers more than two years ago was caused by the aircraft’s poor hydraulic system.

That’s according to Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB), adding the pilot of the aircraft, owned by TRK Helicopters, triggered the incident.

The TSB’s report states the Airbus AS 350 FX2 model was flying at a low trajectory into a ravine before the crash.

Four of five risk factors are also noted in the report, including a high air-speed and an exceeded wait on board.

Luckily, neither the pilot or the six passengers were injured or hurt from the incident, taking place on March 16th, 2016.

