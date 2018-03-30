It’s the last day for Smithers residents to have their say on a new landscaping project downtown.

The public is being encouraged to take a look at the new plans in place to revitalize Main Street as the trees and plants have aged dramatically since its inception in 1979.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says they’re out-growing the concrete pots originally put in place.

“We said initially let’s take a look at the design of the landscaping, and use this as an opportunity to update to a modern standard, to really build on that strong legacy of this Town, and make sure that, down the road, we aren’t faced with similar safety and operational issues.”

He adds each intersection along the road will be tended to, that is, if the project is approved.

“Hopefully we can move on to phasing in the landscaping over time because we don’t want to do this all at once; that would cause a lot of disruption. So, we would be working one intersection at a time, and over time, we’re going to update to a new standard.”

Vancouver-based design company Lanarc has been called in to consult with the project.

He says response has been positive for the project thus far.

The survey ends at noon today.

