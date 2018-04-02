Smithers promises to be a key community in shaping the BC homelessness picture.

That’s according to the provincial government, who will be subjecting the Town to its new action plan on April 24th in part with completing the Poverty Reduction Strategy.

In a statement, Poverty Reduction and Social Development minister Shane Simpson says this will help establish efforts to reduce homelessness in the community and all of BC.

He adds the information will be gathered to determine where suport housing is needed the most.

The Ministry met with local elected officials and more than 50 Smithers resident back in January as part of the consultation process.

Smithers is one of 12 stops for the BC government on this plan.