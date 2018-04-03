Life doesn’t have many guarantees, however, one thing it does guarantee is that it will come to an end one way or another. It may be a touchy subject, but it is a conversation we all need to have. This Thursday at the Smithers Healthy Living Centre, Sheila Peters with the Bulkley Hospice Society, will be on hand to answer any questions regarding the issue of Advanced Care Planning.

In 2011, the Province of B.C introduced legislation that allowed citizens to make plans for themselves in times of medical distress and is something that Peters says every family should talk about.

“You want to know that if life takes an unexpected turn that you have a plan not only yourself but your loved ones as well.” Sheila Peters, Bulkley Lake Hospice Society Representative.

Nobody likes to think of worst case scenario’s but it is always better to hope for the best, plan for the worst. One must be able to talk about certain things such as this and allow for stability when it comes to such life-altering events.

“It can put the family at ease knowing they made the right decision for the person affected as well as the family in a time of a medical crisis.” Sheila Peters.