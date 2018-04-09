This past weekend marked the final qualifying event for the annual Voice of the Valley competition.

The event showcases local talent on both their singing and performing skills in front of large and energetic crowds.

This years list of finalists includes:

Floyd Naziel

Breanna Berends

Ben Webb

Clint Black

Daniel Mesec

Jennifer Reynolds

Crystal Alfred

Lucas Woodruff

Glen Cullen

Dez Leung

Bria McLean

Not only is it a good way to get out and enjoy the night but there is also extra added incentives for the competitors. While ultimately vocalists want bragging rights and to be known as the Voice of the Valley, they also have an opportunity at prizing as well.

1st place: Return airfare to Kelowna courtesy of Noir Kitchen & Bar and 2 nights stay at any Okanagan Prestige Hotel.

2nd place: Barbeque from Canadian Tire as well as a season pass to Smithers Par 3 and RV

3rd place: 6-month gym membership for Fitness Northwest with supplement package.

Glen Cullen is the reigning Voice of the Valley winner and looks to defend his title Saturday, April 14th at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge Summit Ballroom at 7 PM.

Event organizer Bobby Van Grootheest says “tickets are still available for just $20, however, you may want to pick them up quickly, as this event usually garners a lot of public interest.”

Tickets can be purchased at: