Snowpack measurements, as of April 1st, 2018, in British Columbia have been released.

Smithers is in the Skeena – Nass basin, which is seeing a slightly lower amount than normal for this time of the year. Hydrologist Jonathan Boyd explains.

“In the Skeena – Nass, the snowpack is near normal at 89% and similar to last year at 85% but much lower than 2012 which was 138% of normal.”

This number can be a bit off, however, as different stations that collect data are in different areas of the basin.

“I do think that the Snow Index could be a little bit higher in this area,” says Boyd.

“In particular, the Bulkley and in and around Smithers, snow stations there are above normal.”

This month is considered the key survey of the year when assessing snowpack impact. It looks at the impact on seasonal water supply and flood risk and the transition from snow accumulation to snowmelt is generally in mid-to-late April.

The survey shows BC as a whole is at 127% of normal, which is an eight percent increase from March.

The full Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin is available here.