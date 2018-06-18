With daytime highs in the 30 degree range this week, the dangers of heat stress is being brought forward by WorkSafeBC.

There are specific tips for employers and workers.

Employers:

Monitor heat conditions and require workers not to work alone;

Ensure there is adequate first-aid coverage and emergency procedures are in place;

Make physical modifications to facilities, equipment, processes to reduce exposure;

Change work practices and policies to limit the risk;

Determine appropriate work-rest cycles; when a worker feels ill it may be too late;

Rotate work activities or use additional workers to reduce exposure; and

Establish cooling areas with shade and water.

Workers:

Drink plenty of water (one glass every 20 minutes);

Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabric such as cotton;

Take rest breaks in a cool, well-ventilated area;

Do hard physical work during the coolest parts of the day, before 11 a.m. and after 3 p.m;

Know your personal risk factors such as medications and any pre-existing conditions; and

Check the signs and symptoms for yourself and co-workers.

“Paying attention to things such as excessive sweating, dizziness, and nausea, you can have cramping and such, that’s leading heat exhaustion where you have shallow breathing, increased heart rate, weak and rapid pulse, cool and pale skin,” explains WorkSafeBC Director of Prevention Field Services Dan Strand.

“Finally it leads into a heat stroke situation where now you are no longer sweating. There is confusion, agitation, headache, and that can lead to a fatality.”

There are a few specific industries of concern Strand says workers should take extra care of themselves to avoid a heat-related incident.

“Folks doing that hot work such as welders and metal fabricators, we also saw it in construction workers, long shore workers, and in logging and forestry. Those are the main occupations to be extra diligent in looking at ways to reduce that stress.”

In 2017, 30 claims were accepted for work-related injuries caused by heat exhaustion and heat stroke.