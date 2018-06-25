A little over a week ago, a family of four from Oregon was reported missing after they made their way into Northern BC.

Realizing this investigation was a little out of their hands, local RCMP sought the help of Search and Rescue teams from Smithers, Stewart, and Terrace.

It took less than two days to track down the family and here’s Search Manager with the Smithers Search and Rescue Team, Michael Williams, walking us through the investigation process.

“Stewart Search and Rescue originally took the call from the local RCMP detachment for additional help. After Stewart Search and Rescue were contacted, I received a call from Stewarts Manager to assist in the location of the family. We’re all volunteers here in Smithers, so I had to arrange my personal life to make sure I could assist in this search. Upon arrival, we were briefed by RCMP on what they knew and the rest was on us.”

Williams says it took nearly five hours to drive to the location where the family was last spotted around Dease Lake. After a brief search both on foot and via helicopter, the family was located shortly after lunch-time around Kinaskan Lake.

Williams says although the exact nature of the families trip is still unknown, he is thankful to report the family was found unharmed.

Williams finished by saying if it wasn’t for the tireless efforts of RCMP, as well as, Search and Rescue teams, this story of success wouldn’t have been possible.

