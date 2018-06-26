It’s been nearly a year since record setting wildfires forced about 65,000 people from their homes.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth delivered this statement to those communities who stepped up, including the northern capital.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge all the people in local communities, whether it was Kamloops or Prince George or down in Surrey, who really came together to show people affected by these wildfires that as British Columbians we stand with each other in times of difficulty.”

Red Cross workers continue to meet with individuals and families experiencing unmet needs due to the wildfires. The Canadian Red Cross is continuing support for homeowners whose homes took damage or were completely destroyed through housing repair and reconstruction assistance.

Farnworth identified emergency social services, such as the Red Cross’ work during the 2017 wildfires, as an area the Province is still looking to improve.

“One of the challenges that we noticed last time is that while the Red Cross is on an online system of registration, we’re still on a paper-based system in this province, so people were having to register every three days and we are looking at making that far more efficient.”

Since the wildfires, $162.2 million has been raised for the BC Fires Appeal Fund via donations, the Province of BC, and the Government of Canada. Of that, the Red Cross has spent or committed $119.3 million, or nearly 74%, of the funds.

$90 million has been allocated to support individuals and families with $62.1 million spent and committed to date. $29.1 million is allocated to community groups with $15.5 million spent and committed to date. Eligible small businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and First Nations cultural livelihoods have been allocated $41.9 million with $40.5 million spent and committed to date.