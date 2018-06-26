A local resident has been named the new chairperson of the province’s Forest Practices Board.

Kevin Kriese’s promotion comes after spending several years as the Assistant Deputy Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development for the Northern region under Minister Doug Donaldson.

Though Kriese was out of town for comment today, Stikine MLA Donaldson says in a statement that’s the experience Kriese will be a significant asset, bringing in several contacts with him to the position.’

Kriese is also an active member of the Bulkley Valley Cross-Country Ski Club.

He’ll begin his new job on August 7th.

The Forest Practices Board serves a role in government, overseeing forest and range practices in all of BC.

Kriese joins Tara Marsden of the Gitanyow First Nations as the other regional member of the board.