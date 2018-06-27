If you own a business that resides along Highway 16 in Smithers, you are now available to apply for the Northern Development Community Facade Improvement Program.

Originally the storefront upgrades were only made available to businesses in the downtown core.

The decision to extend the program was voted unanimously by Smithers Town Council, as there were only 3 applicants for this years program, leaving $11,750 remaining to be spent.

Councillor Phil Brienesse says rather than lose that funding, we may as well try to keep those dollars local.

“If we do not spend that money it will simply go back to the Northern Development Initiative Trust. It would be a waste to see that money go to other places rather than Smithers. Downtown has always been the retail focus of the community but if we can apply these funds to other local businesses, then why not. The program has been really successful in the past and honestly, there’s only so many businesses downtown so of course, you’ll run into a situation where not everyone is looking to upgrade the exteriors of their building.”

Grants are made available for exterior renovations up to $5000 in hopes of providing businesses and shops with a chance to freshen up their look.

The basic design approach is to follow the Smithers Alpine Theme, which has been applied successfully to the majority of new and renovated buildings downtown, resulting in a unique character and streetscape.

In order to be eligible for this grant, the applicant must submit designs and costs for the project.

Interested applicants both downtown and along Highway 16, have until the end of July to apply.

To see if you are eligible for this program, click here.