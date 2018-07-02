An engagement session will be held in the northern capital on a proposed federal Indigenous languages legislation.

“It’s for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people to co-draft a federal law that relates to the revitalization and protection of Indigenous languages across the nation,” explains Language Programs Manager with the First Peoples’ Cultural Council, Aliana Parker.

“So it’s very important for Indigenous people to participate in this engagement process and to have their say.”

Parker says this opportunity is groundbreaking for First Nations.

“It’s going to require the federal government to finally acknowledge, respect, and support the original languages of this land and provide adequate and sustained funding to Indigenous people to carry out the work that they need to do to revitalize their languages.”

Prince George will host the session Friday, July 6th, a the Sandman Signature Prince George Hotel.