16 dogs have been rescued from a home in Quesnel after they were found in disgusting living quarters under the care of Karin and Catherine Adams.

The nearly 8 breeds of dogs were found severely matted living in small, poorly ventilated crates that were soaked in urine and feces. It was also noted that the animals had little to no water supply.

The extent of the damage to the latest 16 dogs is currently unknown. The animals have been removed from the home in Quesnel and are being attended to by SPCA staff in the region.

Sadly, this is not the first time the Adams family has been in trouble with the BC SPCA.

In 2014, investigators seized a total of 53 animals from the Adams’ property near Houston that included 18 horses, 18 dogs, 15 birds, and 2 cats. Over 100 fish from filthy tanks were also removed from the home.

The pair was then found guilty of animal cruelty charges in 2015 and were handed a 20-year ban on owning animals.

After not learning their lesson in ’15, the duo decided to move their operations into Alberta in that same year.

While in the prairies, 9 horses, 25 dogs, and 17 birds were seized from their property in Hanna just Northeast of Calgary, due to similar instances of neglect and improper care of the animals.

BC SPCA Chief Prevention and Enforcement Officer, Marcie Moriarty, says she hopes the mother-daughter combo gets the harshest of penalties for their latest actions.

“When this case makes its way into the courts, we’re hoping that they receive a strong sentence if they are charged and convicted. As good as a 20-year ban is, a lifetime ban is even better. We want this to apply to not only owning animals but caring for and being in the company of pets as well. Under the current legislation within the criminal code, individuals can face up to 5 years in jail for animal cruelty charges. One could also see as much as $75,000 in fines under the BC Provincial statures so it will be interesting to see how this case plays out.”

We asked Moriarty if the SPCA dealt with repeat offenders very often and she had this to say.

“Unfortunately it’s more common than you think. In some cases, we run into situations where we deal with hoarders and because of the mental health aspect, these situations can be hard to deal with. Another common instance of repeat offenders would be people simply not learning their lesson and wanting to earn a dirty dollar. Either way, they make life at the SPCA very difficult for not only us, but the animals as well.”

Although these situations weaken Moriarty’s heart, she says there is a potential silver lining coming in the future.

“We’re looking forward to when the government puts regulations in place for dog and cat breeders within the province. This will hopefully see rules put in place for breeders and sellers to have to live up to a higher level of standards. We’re not there yet but it’s nice to have something to look forward to.”

Moriarty finished by saying the only way the SPCA can help in these situations is if these cases are brought to their attention. If you suspect any sort of animal cruelty or neglect, contact the BC SPCA here.