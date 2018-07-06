The BC Coroners’ Service says Northern BC has remained steady in its latest report on motor vehicle deaths.

In 2017, there were 57 people who died as a result of a fatal crash in the region, one more from 2016, but a seven percent (7%) decrease in the last four years.

The service also states most incidents in the North continue to take place during the summer months, including more than 60 deaths in August over the last decade.

The latest numbers indicate the North had the third most vehicle deaths last year of the five major regions in the province; Interior is first with 99 and the Fraser Valley with 63.

Altogether, BC saw almost 300 motor vehicle deaths; more than 200 of them were men and nearly 140 were the driver.

For more information, you can click here.