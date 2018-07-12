From now (11 am) until 3 pm, the Houston RCMP detachment is hosting Emergency Services Day.

Here’s local Sargent Jason Burndred with the details.

“This is the first time we’ve ever put on this event for the community. Honestly, it’s a great way to interact with the locals and that’s what it’s all about. We want area residents to know what we do and what services are available to them.”

Emergency responders (all from Houston) include RCMP, Firefighters, Search and Rescue, as well as, Emergency Health Services professionals.

“We wanted everyone to learn a little something. For fire there will be a vehicle extraction, the ambulance services will be checking peoples blood pressure, and police have an impaired driving go-kart simulator. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I hope everyone who attends can take a little something out of today’s session.”

Burndred says if you missed this year’s event don’t worry, they plan on making it an annual initiative.