The weather has been a roller-coaster ride as of late in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) and it looks that trend is going to continue says Environment Canada.

With a look ahead to the weekend, here’s Meteorologist, Cindy Yu.

“We’re dealing with an upper-trough that will cause the BVLD a bit of instability for today (Friday) and Saturday. We’re expecting rain to control most of the forecast today with a chance of thundershowers. With that thunderstorm activity, expect the Northern winds to kick in sometime this afternoon around 20 km/h. Things should begin to settle down overnight.”

No matter where you are in the BVLD this weekend, you should expect a little bit of everything weatherwise.

“Saturday, it’s looking like things are going to clear around Smithers but that’s not the case for the entirety of the BVLD. The further East you travel down Highway 16, the more likely you’ll run into rain. Although Sunday is forecasting for a 60% chance of rain, it’s fair to say the clearing trend should set in by the end of the weekend.”

Yu says this weather is fairly common for this time of year.

“As it sits right now, we’re about 3 degrees below average for our seasonal temperatures. Over the last 48 hours, areas of the BVLD have seen anywhere from 5-20 millimeters of rain and that’s pretty typical. We generally get a lot of this upper-trough movement in the winter months coming off the Pacific Coast, but it’s common in the summer as well. Usually what you’ll see at this time of year is, a ridge of high pressure will form over the region bringing in extended periods of dry weather. After that, low pressure likes to sneak its way into the region and that’s where the instability would come into play.”

Yu says if you’re lucky enough to catch sunny breaks this weekend, enjoy it.

To find your local and current forecast, click here.