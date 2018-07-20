The Upper-Skeena Recreation Centre project is currently looking to hire one level 2 OFA certified first-aider and several skilled laborer positions.

Keeping it local is crucial for the nearly $20 million dollar project.

Currently, there is 20 local or regional staff employed on site.

These workers have come from the Hazelton’s, Kitwanga, Smithers, Telkwa and other regions of the area.

Employees have accumulated nearly 21 days on site, averaging 8 hour work days that have surpassed 3,500 hours in total.

One locally employed worker is Construction Safety Officer, Dylan Daniels.

“It’s a good feeling giving back to a community that I grew up in,” said Daniels, “The majority of the workers on site are from areas such as the Hazelton’s, Kitwanga, and Moricetown (Witset).”

Daniels says although he may be young, he brings a little bit of experience to the project.

“The last project I worked on was in Vancouver. I had the privilege of working on the insulation that was put into the roof of BC Place. Honestly, that went really well and it’s groomed me into the safety officer that I am today. It really helped me to be comfortable on projects such as the Upper-Skeena Rec Centre. From what I’ve noticed, a lot of local contractors aren’t used to working on a project of this magnitude and I’ve really had to teach the do’s and don’t’s of the worksite.”

On top of that, Daniels says they’ve tried getting local students out to the project site as well.

“When school was in session, we were hosting Hazelton Secondary students on site. We put them through orientations and it gave them a feel for what the constructor sector was really like. It’s a surreal feeling to share my knowledge with such eager young people. It’s been a great opportunity to showcase this facility and the work that is being done to area locals. It really provides the kids with an idea of what a construction career could look like.”

For those looking to apply to the Upper-Skeena Rec Centre, you can contact Eileen Hawboldt at careers@yellowridge.ca