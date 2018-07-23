The grocery giant Loblaws has recalled certain chicken products due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Loblaws goods can be found in stores such as Shoppers, No-Frills, and any President’s Choice locations, all of which can be found somewhere in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD).

The recalled products include:

No Name brand Chicken Nuggets (907g), with a best before date of May 15, 2019, on the outer package and a lot code of 1358M on the inner package. UPC – 0 60383 89685 0. The product was distributed nationally.

Unbranded $10 Chicken Fries (1.81kg), with a best before date of March 23, 2019. UPC – 0 60249 01411 4. The product was distributed nationally.

These contaminated products have impacted 7 Canadians thus far, 3 of which come from right here in British Columbia. No deaths have been reported due to these goods.

Residents of the BVLD are being asked to not consume the recalled products, while retailers and restaurants are advised to not serve the recalled products as well.

If you are in possession of these items, you can either return them to your nearest Loblaws location or dispose of them as garbage. It is asked that you clean your hands thoroughly when handling any of these potentially Salmonella-contaminated products. If you’re unsure, it’s best to just throw the product out.

A person will typically notice the symptoms of a Salmonella infection within 6-72 hours of being exposed to the poisoned product.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include:

Abdominal cramps

Chills

Diarrhea

Fever

Headaches

Nausea

If you feel like you have been impacted by Salmonella poisoning, it is recommended that you see a Doctor immediately.

More on the Public Health Notice can be found here.