Smithers has been recognized on a national level as one of the most active regions in Canada.

Recently, Expedia.Ca released their “Most Active Cities in Canada list” where Smithers solidified the 20th spot.

Now, of course, the looming question is, “what makes an active region?”

Well, those who landed themselves a spot on the list were judged on the following criteria:

Average number of marathons and hiking trails

Access to bike paths, trails, and races

Per capita gyms, including but not limited to CrossFit, yoga studios, rock climbing, etc.

The abundance of outdoor activities such as kayaking, canoeing, etc.

With that, each area was ranked from 1-5.

Smithers scored a 3 in Running and Hiking, Gyms and Studios, and Outdoor Sports.

The lowest category score for Smithers came in the form of a 2 for Biking.

Although cracking the top 20 in Canada was a tremendous feat for Smithers, the rural community was not the only British Columbian location listed.

Castlegar was slightly ahead of Smithers at 16, Prince George was able to nab the number 5 spot, Golden snuck their way into 2nd place, and bragging rights go to Vancouver, who landed a 1st place finish in Canada.