Tomorrow (July 27th) marks a historic day economically for the Village of Witset, as they are set to open their revamped Kyah RV Park.

There are a wealth of activities planned:

9:30 am: Speeches

10:30 am: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

11:00 am: Cake cutting

11:30 am: Ewk Hiyah Hozdli Dance Group performance

12:00 pm: Return of the Salmon Ceremony

The $1.3 million dollar project has been in the works for nearly 2 years now.

Witset Economic Development Coordinator, Norma Stumborg, says she can barely hold in her excitement on the doorstep of the grand-opening.

“It’s a really momentous day for the community. This is the only place in Witset where you can stay overnight, so it’s a huge economic generator for us. There’s a total of 40 sites at the upgraded campground. 32 of the sites are fully serviced with water, sewer, and electrical. The remaining 8 are reserved for tent sites.”

The electrical on the sites are either 30A or 50A. Along with that, each site is equipped with their own picnic benches that were milled and manufactured locally.

One unique feature of the campsite is the new fully accessible bathroom. Stumborg says the designers have informed Witset, that they are one of two campsites in the North with roll-in showers.

For all of those with larger trailers, don’t worry! 7 of the 32 fully serviced sites are pull-through. Oh and firepits, lots and lots of firepits. You can’t have camping without firepits!

To make it more comfortable, residents also planted $7,000 worth of trees and shrubs for privacy and color.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything,” said Stumborg “there will be an on-site caretaker with camp security to ensure everything runs smoothly. For all those tech people out there, we have fiber-optic wifi as well. We’ve also added a shelter for group camping and a laundry shack for visitor convenience. For the kids? We’ve got a state of the art park to keep them busy.”

Stumborg said it was well overdue for Witset to make these changes.

“We needed to make it usable for today’s traveling public. Back in the 1980’s, the needs of the traveling public were significantly different. Now a days you’ll notice larger RV’s that require much more amenities. It’s also worth noting that when we did our market research, we found out that 25% of Canadians are seniors. That really shifted the design focus to make this campground as fully accessible as possible.”

Campers have already begun to roll into the campsites. Stumborg says invitations were sent to everyone who worked on the project and they have 32 sites booked heading into the opening weekend.

For your convenience, campsites can be booked online here.