Boy oh boy, keep those water bottles handy this weekend in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD).

Environment Canada is tracking a decent stretch of heat for the coming days.

With an update, here’s Meteorologist, Louis Kohanyi.

“Today (July 27th) is going to be extremely sunny for most of the BVLD with a high of 33. Tonight, residents can expect clear skies with a low of 13. Saturday, things are going to heat up a bit. We’re looking at a high of 34 with a mix of sun and cloud. Heading into Sunday, it’s looking to be a bit cooler with a high of 32.”

Currently, the BVLD is into day 4 of the special air-quality advisory due to the wildfires burning throughout Canada.

Kohanyi says this may not be the only advisory listed for the BVLD in the coming days.

“Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of smoking lingering in the area. We don’t anticipate that will change much heading into the weekend, especially with these dry temperatures. With that, the BVLD is actually on the cusp of a heat warning as well. The area will have to meet day and nighttime highs and we’re actually just below that. Don’t be surprised if a heat warning is or isn’t posted.”

With that, Kohanyi explains that Smithers is on the verge of making history.

“The current temperatures are well above seasonal for the BVLD. Normally, residents would be seeing 20-degree temperatures and as you can tell, we’re well above that. The temperature record for Smithers today is actually 32.9 degrees, which was set way back in 1982. We’re projecting highs of 33 today, so we’ll have to wait and see if Smithers breaks that record.”

So when will this prolonged heat settle itself down?

“We’re noticing an upper-trough forming over the region which has led to a 30% chance of precipitation for Monday. After that, things will stay the same until roughly Thursday of next week. That’s when temperatures should start to calm down and be back around that seasonal mark at 26-degrees.”

For a current and more refined area forecast, click here.