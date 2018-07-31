After a dismal Monday, markets rebounded on both Bay Street and Wall Street today.

On the TSX, nine of the index’s 11 major sectors were in positive territory with gains in materials and industrials offsetting losses in the energy sector.

The TSX finished the day up 67 points to 16, 413.

South of the border, reports of America and China restarting talks to alleviate a trade war helped lift U.S. markets.

It was a good day on the Dow, which rose 91 points to 25,398, while the Nasdaq ended a three-day losing streak, finishing 41 points higher to 7,671.

The loonie inched up a 16/100ths of a cent to 76.85 cents U.S. while gold traded $2.00 higher at $1,226 an ounce.

Oil slid $1.41 to $68.72 U.S. per barrel after a Reuters poll showed that OPEC oil production hit a 2018 high in July.

All told in July, oil prices dropped 5.1-percent.

Meanwhile, Canada’s economy is growing, according to Stats Canada.

Statscan announced that the nation’s real gross domestic product grew half a percent in May, the biggest rise since July 2016.

The rise was widespread as 19 of 20 industrial sectors registered increases.

The output of goods-producing industries rose 0.6%, led by gains in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction. Services-producing industries rose half a percent (0.5%) as all sectors increased.