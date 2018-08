Photo Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued two evacuation alerts.

One is east of Keefes Landing Road to Eakin Settlement Road and south to Spud Lake Road.

The other is for the east end of Nadina Lake. This includes the Nadina Lake Lodge, Nadina River Spawning Channel, and Nadina Lake Recreation Site.

A reception centre will be opened if required, in the event of an evacuation.